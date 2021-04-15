Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Short Interest Up 433.3% in March

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Aeolus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
