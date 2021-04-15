Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Short Interest Up 433.3% in March

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aeolus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

