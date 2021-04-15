Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 500

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a hold rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 405.25 ($5.29).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva stock opened at GBX 406.90 ($5.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 420.40 ($5.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

In related news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Also, insider Jim McConville acquired 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Insiders have acquired 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375 over the last ninety days.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.