Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “£124” Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £124 ($162.01) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £119.44 ($156.05) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £109.20 ($142.68).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 7,904 ($103.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.76 billion and a PE ratio of -84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,945.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,003.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

