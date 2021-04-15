Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) to “Hold”

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AKU opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Akumin will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

