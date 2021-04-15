Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Increased to GBX 400 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glencore to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 278 ($3.63).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £40.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

