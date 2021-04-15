ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,407,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,084,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 428,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

