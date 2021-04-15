H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.01

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.86. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 55,157 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEOFF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.