CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.33

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.33 and last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 1577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $63,712,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,461,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after buying an additional 232,834 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.