CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.61

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.