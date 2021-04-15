Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.70. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $259.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.