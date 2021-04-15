Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $25.01 on Monday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

