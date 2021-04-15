CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 186.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

