EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

EXFO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.39.

EXFO opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.44 million, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

