Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Raised by Analyst

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Popular in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BPOP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. Popular has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in Popular by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 407.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

