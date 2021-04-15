Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post sales of $753.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $749.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.00 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $705.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,110 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

