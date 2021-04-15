Financial Analysis: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) versus Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Maverix Metals and Mexus Gold US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $7.35, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -328.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and Mexus Gold US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 23.51 -$7.67 million $0.06 92.33 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.22 million N/A N/A

Mexus Gold US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maverix Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Mexus Gold US on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property consisting nine concessions covering an area of 10,000 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

