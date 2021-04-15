trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TRVG opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

