L’Oréal’s (LRLCY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.