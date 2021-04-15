Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

