Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BrightView (NYSE:BV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

BV stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in BrightView by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BrightView by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BrightView by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

