The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.39.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $46.55 on Monday. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,600,932 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after buying an additional 508,585 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after buying an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after buying an additional 243,734 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

