Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

