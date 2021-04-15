International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

IFF stock opened at $140.95 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

