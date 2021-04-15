BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

