PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.77

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $5.84. PCCW shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 146 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

