Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NEMTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nemetschek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Commerzbank upgraded Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $71.25 on Monday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

