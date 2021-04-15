Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.45. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 7,600 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

