CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.19. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,641 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

