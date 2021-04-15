Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.16

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$1.18. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 202,778 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YGR shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.19 million and a PE ratio of 20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.80.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

