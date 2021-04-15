EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

