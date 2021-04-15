EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

