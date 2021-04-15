Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 507.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Surge Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGTNF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

