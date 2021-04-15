KeyCorp Weighs in on Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $239.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.76. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $647.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

