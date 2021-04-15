Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.