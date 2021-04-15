Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

HI opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 182,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

