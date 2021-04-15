Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $276.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.