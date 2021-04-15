Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

NYSE AXP opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

