Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 2,760 ($36.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,710.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,003.11. The stock has a market cap of £764.99 million and a P/E ratio of 53.38.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

