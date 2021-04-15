Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 2,760 ($36.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,710.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,003.11. The stock has a market cap of £764.99 million and a P/E ratio of 53.38.
About First Derivatives
