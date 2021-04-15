Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

