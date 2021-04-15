Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

MATD opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £22.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.62 ($0.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.95.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

