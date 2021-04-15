Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

TPRKY opened at $22.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $24.30.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

