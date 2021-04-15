CIBC Increases Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $41.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Canfor has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.