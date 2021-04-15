Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electricité de France has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.27.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

