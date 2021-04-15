Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $175.69 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

