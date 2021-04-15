Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.
About Charter Hall Group
