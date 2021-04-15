Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

