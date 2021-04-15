Liberum Capital Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Hold

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

