Liberum Capital Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.