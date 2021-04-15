CRH plc Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for CRH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. CRH has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CRH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRH by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRH by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 59,260 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

