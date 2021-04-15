FY2022 Earnings Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NYSE:ELF opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 314,416 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,824,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 207,344 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $4,310,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,804,750.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,417.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,692 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

