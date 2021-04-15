Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Entergy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

Shares of ETR opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

