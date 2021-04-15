Redwood Trust, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Redwood Trust in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 215.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,258.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 147,176 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.