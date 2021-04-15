Analyzing Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cousins Properties and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 45.67% 7.61% 4.93% Host Hotels & Resorts -21.88% -8.55% -4.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cousins Properties and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 Host Hotels & Resorts 3 8 7 0 2.22

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $14.74, suggesting a potential downside of 15.48%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Host Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $657.52 million 8.17 $150.42 million $2.94 12.09 Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion 2.25 $920.00 million $1.78 9.79

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

